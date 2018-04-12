A natural gas leak has forced a number of evacuations in the Polo Park area and shut down streets.

Empress Street is closed between Maroons Road and Ellice Avenue, and St.Matthews Avenue is closed between Milt Stegall Drive and Strathcona Street.

All the businesses in the vicinity have been evacuated, including Toys"R"Us, the Canad Inns hotel and Home Depot, as well as CF Polo Park mall.

Evacuation Update: Polo Park Shopping Mall is being evacuated as a result of the natural gas leak. Again, all persons are asked to avoid this area until further notice. @TRAFFICwinnipeg #traffic #winnipeg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 13, 2018

Manitoba Hydro has also cut power to the area.

#mboutage Empress StMatthews update: additional outage required as crews work to resolve situation safely. No ETR currently. Thank you for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/8NfXb7v6PN — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 13, 2018

The smell of gas is potent in the area around the scene.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the suspected leak.

ToysRus appears to have been evacuated. Smell of gas very strong at Milt Stegall Dr and St Matthews. — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) April 12, 2018

The city asks all drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and expect travel delays.

Transit routes are also being re-routed in the area, and transit users are asked to check information on the Winnipeg Transit website.

