An early morning rooming house fire has caused major damage to the building, fire officials confirmed.

The blaze started around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 500 block of Young Street.

Officials said the house was a wooden three-storey structure. The fire appeared to have started at the front of the building.

Several people were able to self-evacuate. Crews tried to contain the fire but it spread and a defence strategy was declared.

Officials said the house sustained major smoke and water damage. There were no injuries and nobody was taken to hospital.

In total, 16 fire and paramedic trucks were on scene.

Crews were boarding up the building late Saturday morning.

Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News