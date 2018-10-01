

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: Red River College’s Notre Dame campus has reopened after a power outage.

The school said that Manitoba Hydro fixed the issue and continuing education courses and evening classes will go on as usual on Monday.

EARLIER: Red River College’s Notre Dame campus is closed and daytime classes are cancelled on Monday due to a power outage.

According to an advisory from the college the outage is affecting thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in Winnipeg and Hydro needs time to fix the issue.

Students who have evening courses at the Notre Dame campus should watch RRC’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for any updates.

The college expects things to be back to normal by Tuesday.

All other RRC campuses are open.