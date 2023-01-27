Sabres hang on for 3-2 victory over Jets to extend win streak to five games
Tage Thompson had a goal and assist to help the Buffalo Sabres extend their win streak to five games with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Thompson stretched his point streak to six games, collecting three goals and seven assists in that span.
Owen Power and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres (26-19-3). Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin each had a pair of assists.
Eric Comrie stopped 19 shots for Buffalo, which was playing its third game of a four-game road trip and is 5-0-1 in its last six outings. It's the team's second five-game win streak this season.
Nate Schmidt and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (31-18-1), who are 2-4-0 in their last six games.
Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg, which began a three-game homestand.
