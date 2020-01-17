WINNIPEG -- Justin Trudeau is planning to sit down with both Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister during his visit to Winnipeg.

The Prime Minister is bringing his cabinet for a retreat in Winnipeg this weekend, but Trudeau is taking some extra time to meet with the municipal and provincial leaders.

The Prime Minister's Office told CTV News Trudeau is looking forward to working with Bowman and Pallister and "deliver for the people in Winnipeg and across the province."

"These will be important conversations about making life more affordable for people, protecting the environment, and keeping our communities safe and healthy."

On Wednesday, Pallister said he intends on discussing carbon taxes and climate change with Trudeau during their meeting.

Pallister told reporters he is hoping Trudeau can show some flexibility on the carbon tax.

As for Mayor Bowman, in a statement to CTV News, he said he's hoping to discuss public safety issues and the city's funding requests with the province for the North End Sewage Treatment Plant.

Bowman said the meeting is scheduled on Monday.