City administrators are recommending safety upgrades be made at a crossing where a 4-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The girl’s mother was also hit while the two crossed Isabel Street at Alexander on March 18 and was seriously hurt.

A report on the agenda of the upcoming infrastructure renewal and public works committee meeting recommends the pedestrian corridor across Isabel Street and Ross Avenue be removed and replaced with traffic control signals.

It is believed this would cost the city $250 thousand dollars.

The authors of the report suggest the funding for these upgrades could come from the $2.5 million in additional federal gas tax funding allocated in 2019.

In addition, the report calls for the installation of lower amber flashing beacons at the Isabel and Alexander crossing. This is estimated to cost $5,000.

Councilor Vivian Santos tells CTV News she thinks it’s sad that it took a tragedy to spur this action.

"If there needs to be a change in policy, let's look at that," said Santos. "Does there need to be a change in the criteria? Let's look at that."

The report will be discussed at the committee meeting next Tuesday.