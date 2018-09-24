The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is set to cancel unless it gets the funding it said it needs to continue.

The parade’s board of directors announced in a news release Monday that it needs around $68,000 by Oct. 5 in order to move forward with the Nov. 17 event.

It said the old Santa float was deemed unsafe after more than 65 years in operation, and plans for a replacement were put into action after securing a new sponsorship.

It said the sponsorship was confirmed in 2017, which is when the organization began building a new float. The board said the float is on schedule for completion by this year’s parade.

In April of this year, the board said the sponsorship withdrew, leaving a gap in funding. The sponsor has not been identified.

"We are so passionate about this storied and historic Winnipeg event and we sincerely hope we see this tradition continue,” said Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade board chair, Rennie Zegalski. “Sadly, as time is ticking, without the necessary funding, the parade simply will not be able to operate."

The parade was first launched in 1909.