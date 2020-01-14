WINNIPEG -- No one was hurt when a school bus crashed with another vehicle near West St. Paul School Tuesday morning, the superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division told CTV News.

RCMP said the crash happened at a low speed.

The superintendent, Brian O’Leary, said kids were on board at the time, and parents will be contacted.

West St. Paul School is located on Highway 9 in West St. Paul, just north of Middlechurch.