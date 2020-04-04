WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg's Louis Riel School Division has confirmed an employee at Windsor Park Collegiate has died.

On Saturday, the Louis Riel School Division Superintendent Christian Michalik posted an open letter on the division's website confirming the death.

"Two days ago, we as a division, received very sad news. We were informed one of our employees had passed away," Michalik said in the letter. "Since we received this devastating news, the school has been in contact with the family to offer our condolences and offer support to them during this difficult time."

Michalik said the employee was sent home and was told to contact Health Links on March 18 after informing the school principal they were feeling unwell.

A spokesperson from the division told CTV News that they have not confirmed details from Manitoba Public Health authorities on the cause of this employee's passing.

This is a developing story. More to come.