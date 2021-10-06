School division in Winnipeg ending program that brings police officers into school

WINNIPEG -

The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is ending the program that brings police officers to work in its schools.

On Wednesday, the LRSD said the board made the decision to discontinue the School Resource Officer (SRO) program at a meeting on Tuesday.

“Despite discontinuing the SRO program, LRSD acknowledges its ongoing relationship with the WPS,” said LRSD superintendent Christian Michalik in a news release.

“We need to do our part to nurture a positive, constructive and productive relationship to ensure both our organizations best serve families in St. Vital and St. Boniface.”

Instead, the board voted to use the money spent on the SRO program on a diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism initiative.

The school division noted that its decision to end the SRO program was informed by students, staff and families, with the feedback focusing on people’s lived experiences. Michalik said the feedback, specifically from those who are Black, Indigenous, and people of colour, highlighted issues of “ongoing inequity and systemic racism” in the school division.

“Despite genuine investments, efforts and commitments, we still have a lot of work to do to ensure all students thrive and flourish in our schools,” he said.

“That must be our focus moving forward.”

The division said it has been in contact with Equity Matters, which is a coalition of Indigenous and racialized/newcomer organizations, as well as groups that work with oppressed communities. Based on these conversations, the LRSD’s annual operating goals include creating a comprehensive strategy to address issues of systemic racism, and establish a diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism education office.

“Listening to the voices of our community in an equity-informed matter compels us to act with urgency to hasten work on our Multi-Year Strategic Plan priorities for 2019-2023 that address issues of systemic racism in a proactive, capacity-building, and systematic way,” Michalik saide.