School in Winnipeg to change controversial name

WINNIPEG -

One school in Winnipeg is changing its name to reflect what the school division calls, “part of (a) continued journey and quest for healing along the path to truth and reconciliation.”

On Thursday, the Pembina Trails School Division announced in a news release that Ryerson Elementary School has been renamed as Prairie Sunrise School.

The renaming comes after parents and students raised concerns about the name of school, because the school’s namesake – Egerton Ryerson – was an architect of the residential school system.

The school division said that Prairie Sunrise School represents a break from a “dark and painful history,” and symbolizes a new beginning.

Earlier in the year, Ryerson University announced that it has agreed to rename itself.