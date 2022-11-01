Scott Gillingham to be sworn in as Winnipeg's mayor

Scott Gillingham will officially become Winnipeg’s mayor on Tuesday.

The mayor elect will become the city’s mayor once he is sworn in during a ceremony at city hall.

Gillingham was elected as Winnipeg’s 44th mayor last week during the civic election. He won with 27.5 per cent of the votes after serving two terms as a Winnipeg city councillor.

As mayor, Gillingham said he will raise property taxes, build modular housing to help people experiencing homelessness, and work with city council to create a strategic plan for the city.

The ceremony Tuesday evening will include a performance by the Winnipeg Police Pipe Band and the O Koshetz Choir.

Gillingham is expected to speak with media following the ceremony.

All Winnipeg city councillors will also be sworn in on Tuesday as well.