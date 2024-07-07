Sea Bears help unveil new basketball courts in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village

Two outdoor basketball courts are ready for action after a major restoration project in partnership with the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

The courts are located just outside the Mayfair Recreation Centre in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village. Dubbed the “Mayfair Project,” the plan was to connect with local artists to showcase pride within the community.

“The word momentum was a word we used a lot for this project,” said Justin Lee, CEO and founder of Buckets and Borders – one of the project leads. “And we're seeing that across the nation.

“Canada basketball is doing such a great job of growing the game,” Lee added. “Both men's and women's teams are in the Olympics for the first time in 20 years. So basketball is on the rise, not only in Winnipeg, but in the entire country.”

Buckets and Borders is a non-profit organization founded in Saskatchewan that aims to bring people together with basketball and the power of sport.

“We love coming home to the prairies and giving back to the basketball communities that really helped us fall in love with the game,” Lee said.

Along with the Sea Bears, the project was also put on by Payworks and Manitoba Basketball.

The courts have been upgraded to meet professional standards and are expected to last a long time, according to Lee.

Buckets and Borders are also partnering with the City of Winnipeg to make sure the courts are well-kept.

“That's why we also have great partners like the Sea Bear and Payworks who are agreeing to clean the court each summer,” said Lee. “But these courts will be long lasting and be in great condition for years to come.”