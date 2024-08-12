Sea-Doo passenger killed following collision with boat: RCMP

WINNIPEG
    A woman from Portage la Prairie has died after the Sea-Doo she was riding on was struck by a boat over the weekend.

    Mounties from Amaranth and Portage la Prairie responded to the crash at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday on the Whitemud River, located north of Road 81 North in the RM of Westlake-Gladston.

    RCMP said a boat heading north on the river with five people on it collided with the Sea-Doo, which was heading south, as they came around a bend in the river.

    Two people were riding the Sea-Doo and were taken on the boat, which headed to a nearby campground to meet with EMS.

    The driver of the Sea-Doo, a 31-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger, a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    No injuries were reported among the boat passengers.

    RCMP continue to investigate.

