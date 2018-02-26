The RCMP continues to search for two inmates who escaped from a minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution.

The federal penitentiary’s assistant warden, Guy Langlois, said William Benjamin Hunter-Garrioch and Dale Jacob Gilchrist were not present for a headcount at 9:30 p.m. Saturday but were seen earlier in the day.

Langlois said RCMP were immediately notified.

“How they actually got off the property, we’re not 100 per cent certain at this point in time,” said Langlois. “There is enough freedom that it’s possible they were driven off the property or made it to the perimeter of the property that they could’ve been picked up there.”

“It’s escape from the property. I will tell you minimum security institutions do not have perimeter fencing.”

Hunter-Garrioch is 21 years old, about five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, and a scar on his left wrist. He is currently serving a nine-year sentence for attempted murder, among other charges.

Gilchrist is 34 years old, six feet two inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his neck, abdomen, chest, arms, hands, and right leg. He is currently serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

Stony Mountain also has maximum and medium security units, but that’s not where the two inmates escaped from.

Langlois said inmates assigned to the minimum security unit must first undergo an evaluation to determine if they are fit to be assigned to the unit.

“They can be convicted of a multitude of different crimes, but they’re assessed to determine whether they’re at the right place at their sentence to be considered for minimum security,” said Langlois. “In order for an inmate to be at minimum security they have to be assessed as low risk to public safety.”

Despite that, RCMP said the inmates have a history of violence and should not be approached.

“Police believe both inmates may be on their way to Saskatchewan and have issued warrants for their arrest,” said the RCMP in a news release. “If seen, please call police immediately.”

University of Winnipeg Criminal Justice professor Michael Weinrath said in an email to CTV Winnipeg while “walkaways” from minimum security units occur from time to time, escapes from medium or maximum security units are “very rare.”

By escaping from minimum security, Weinrath said an inmate will likely see time added to their sentence.

“You have now put yourself in a difficult position to try and get parole or minimum security when you come back,” said Weinrath.

Langlois said the security level of the escaped inmates will be reassessed.

He said this is the first escape from Stony Mountain in several years.