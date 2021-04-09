WINNIPEG -- A second COVID-19 vaccination supersite in Winnipeg will be opening in May, according to Manitoba’s vaccine task force.

Johanu Botha, the co-chair of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said the new site will be located at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation Complex, located at 770 Leila Ave.

The supersite is expected to open on May 7 and would have a maximum capacity of 4,154 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day.

The first supersite in Winnipeg opened at the RBC Convention Centre.

Supersites have also opened in Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk, and Morden.

The province will provide more information on the vaccine campaign at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.

This is a developing story. More details to come.