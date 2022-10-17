Second-degree murder charge laid in West End homicide: police
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s West End earlier this month.
Tracayne Tassen Gage Marsden, 21, was arrested by police on Friday and has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Creedence Justin Beardy of Winnipeg.
Beardy, 27, was found unresponsive on the ground by a bystander near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue on Oct. 2. He was pronounced dead at the Health Sciences Centre.
Police allege Marsden and Beardy were known to each other.
Marsden remains in custody and the charge against him has not been proven in court.
