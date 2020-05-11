WINNIPEG -- A second man has been convicted in a double homicide in St. Georges, the same one a former Manitoba principal was convicted for earlier this year.

Andrew Bruyere pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the 2017 deaths of Jody Brown, 43, and Steven Chevrefils, 35. He was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday.

Bruyere is the second person convicted in connection with the deaths. Claude Guimond, a former principal for Sagkeeng First Nation, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced in April to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

Corporal Laura LeDrew, of the Manitoba RCMP major crime services, said the investigation into the homicides was an extensive undertaking and involved a number of specialized units and partner agencies.

“It’s a case that has really affected the community, due to Claude Guimond’s stature as a community leader, educator, and role model,” she said in a news release.

“While I know the convictions do not bring their loved ones back, hopefully the families find a little solace in knowing that those responsible for the murders have been held to account for their actions.”

THE INVESTIGATION

On Feb 28, 2017, RCMP went to a home in St. Georges following reports of gunshots. Once on scene officers found the two men dead.

During the investigation, officers interviewed witnesses, including Guimond, who denied ever going to the house or having any previous contact with the two victims.

Bruyere was arrested and charged on March 2, 2017, though after new developments came to light, the charges were stayed the next day.

The RCMP conducted an extensive file review, which led to the creation of Project Distort, where investigators analyzed key elements regarding the night of the murders. Mounties said this is what led them to Guimond.

Police worked to determine Guimond’s activities on the evening of Feb. 27, 2017, and collected a cast-off DNA sample, which matched one found at the crime scene.

Guimond was arrested and charged on Dec. 12, 2018.

Bruyere was arrested again on May 6, 2019.

“The arrest of Claude Guimond brought a new perspective to Andrew Bruyere’s involvement in the murders,” said LeDrew.

“Through the course of the investigation, RCMP determined that on the night of the murders, Claude Guimond and Andrew Bruyere went to a home in St. Georges together, and left together after the murders.”

Court heard Guimond was very intoxicated when he painted his face black and went to the home in February 2017. He said his two daughters had drug addictions and he was attempting to scare the two men to make them stop dealing.

Court heard how the two men were shot dead, and a woman was hurt by a ricocheted bullet.

St. Georges is around 120 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

- With files from the Canadian Press.