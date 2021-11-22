Second person arrested in connection with attack on man walking his dog

Winnipeg police have a warrant out for 20-year-old Cordell Lionel Thomas who is wanted in connection with an assault on a man walking his dog. (Source: Winnipeg police/ Nov. 17, 2021) Winnipeg police have a warrant out for 20-year-old Cordell Lionel Thomas who is wanted in connection with an assault on a man walking his dog. (Source: Winnipeg police/ Nov. 17, 2021)

Winnipeg Top Stories