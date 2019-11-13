WINNPEG -- A section of Highway 204 is closed to traffic after a swollen Red River spilled over its banks.

The highway is closed from Highway 212 to the Selkirk Bridge, and a detour is in effect.

One passerby told CTV News Winnipeg that in all his 60 years he’s never seen the road close in November because of flooding.

There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

Mayor of Selkirk Larry Johannson said this is an “unprecedented event” and it’s difficult to predict when the road will reopen.

He said between Tuesday and Wednesday the water went up two feet, and it’s being caused by high water coming downstream from the south due to heavy winds.

Johannson said there is an ice jam just passed Netley Creek and he’s worried about flooding in that area.

- With files from CTV’s Scott Andersson.