    Section of Main Street blocked as police investigate 'suspicious circumstances'

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    A section of Main Street is blocked off on Thursday morning as the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigates suspicious circumstances.

    According to police, a person was found with serious injuries in the area of Main Street and Mayfair Avenue.

    Traffic is closed at southbound Main at Mayfair and northbound Harkness Street at Mayfair.

    Drivers should avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

