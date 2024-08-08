Section of Main Street blocked as police investigate 'suspicious circumstances'
A section of Main Street is blocked off on Thursday morning as the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigates suspicious circumstances.
According to police, a person was found with serious injuries in the area of Main Street and Mayfair Avenue.
Traffic is closed at southbound Main at Mayfair and northbound Harkness Street at Mayfair.
Drivers should avoid the area and expect traffic delays.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Suspects hoped to 'kill as many people as possible' in foiled plot at Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
Both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al Qaeda, Austrian authorities said Thursday, and investigators found bomb-making materials at one of their homes. Officials said one of the two confessed to planning to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue."
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline. Nine people were injured, most of them slightly, but there were no reports of serious damage.
Utah man who killed woman is put to death by lethal injection in state's first execution since 2010
A Utah man who killed his girlfriend's mother was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state's first execution since 2010.
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Harris and Walz say they're 'joyful warriors,' narrowly miss tarmac confrontation with Vance
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got an idea of just how hotly contested the Midwest will be when they overlapped on a Wisconsin tarmac with Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance.
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont, a fugitive since 2017, returns to Spain. But then he vanishes again
Police launched a manhunt in Barcelona on Thursday for ex-Catalonia leader and fugitive Carles Puigdemont, a celebrated campaigner for Catalan independence who made a sensational return to Spain and an equally sensational getaway from a speech in the city with the alleged help of a local police officer.
'The U.K. is safe': Britain's finance minister insists on country's safety amid violent riots
One of the U.K.'s senior cabinet ministers insists the country is safe despite the Canadian government cautioning travel to the U.K. due to ongoing far-right violent riots.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Cathedral neighborhood sets permanent speed limit of 40 km/h
Beginning Aug. 12, the speed limit on a selection of streets in the Cathedral neighbourhood will be changed to 40 km/h permanently. It’s a move many in the area have been working to make possible.
-
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
-
'It's very scary': Melville couple deals with business damage costs after break-in
A Melville couple is reflecting after their business, the Waverley Bar and Grill, was damaged following a break-in.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
Edmonton
-
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
-
'This is it': Mandolin Books & Coffee Company forced to close after 20 years
For more than 20 years, a unique book and coffee shop has been tucked away in Edmonton's Highlands neighbourhood.
-
Convenience store owners accused of trafficking weapons, selling illegal products
A central Edmonton convenience store has been selling illegal tobacco and trafficking weapons, police allege.
Calgary
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
-
'A lot of damage': Research team surveying destruction left by Calgary hail storm
A team of researchers is on the ground in Calgary assessing the damage caused by a recent destructive hail storm.
Toronto
-
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Scarborough
One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetre rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent in Ottawa in August
The average rent in Ottawa is up by 1.5 per cent for a one bedroom apartment and 1.2 per cent for a two bedroom apartment since last month, according to Rentals.ca.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK More than 7,000 Ottawa schoolchildren have out-of-date vaccine records
Ottawa's associate medical officer of health says thousands of children in the capital are behind on their shots.
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning issued in Montreal
Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.
-
Person exhibiting 'threatening behaviour' in Longueuil, police onsite
Longueuil police is asking the public to avoid Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard.
-
Woman found unconscious in Boucherville pool
A woman is in hospital after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in Boucherville on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Greenwich, N.S., home extensively damaged by fire
A Greenwich, N.S., home was extensively damaged by a Wednesday afternoon fire.
-
Nova Scotia judge to decide whether to approve Postmedia bid for newspaper chain
Postmedia's $1-million bid to acquire Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain is expected to be the subject of a key court hearing today.
-
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Okanagan wildfire prompts evacuation orders, expands alerts
Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.
-
CTV News viewer steps up after wheels stolen from Greater Vancouver Food Bank's delivery truck
Staff at the Greater Vancouver Foodbank made a disheartening discovery when they returned to their Burnaby warehouse Tuesday after the B.C. Day long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
-
Forest fire near Temiskaming Shores not under control yet
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continue to work on putting out Kirkland Lake 5, a forest fire burning near Temiskaming Shores.
-
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline. Nine people were injured, most of them slightly, but there were no reports of serious damage.
Barrie
-
Barn Burner hockey game raises $400K
Thousands of hockey fans gathered at Sadlon Arena on Wednesday as the annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner made a return.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Deshawn Davis apprehended in California
Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
-
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
London
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
-
Safety concerns on Hamilton Road behind councillor’s pitch for reduction to three lanes
Demands for greater safety might mean fewer traffic lanes along the busiest stretch of Hamilton Road.