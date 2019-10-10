Section of Stradbrook closed this weekend for crane work
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:51AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A section of eastbound Stradbrook Avenue will be closed this weekend for crane work.
The road will be closed between Donald Street and Harkness Avenue from 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 until 5 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
Transit re-route and schedule information can be found at @transitalerts or by contacting 311.