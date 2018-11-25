

CTV Winnipeg





Four people robbed a Liquor Mart and assaulted a security guard on Saturday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers say it happened around 8 p.m. at a Liquor Mart on Henderson Highway near McLeod Ave.

Four suspects—one reportedly armed with bear spray—stole liquor and assaulted a security guard with a bottle.

The guard was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.