Security guard injured in Liquor Mart robbery: police
Winnipeg police presence at a Liquor Mart on Henderson Highway on Saturday, Nov. 24.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:04PM CST
Four people robbed a Liquor Mart and assaulted a security guard on Saturday night, Winnipeg police say.
Officers say it happened around 8 p.m. at a Liquor Mart on Henderson Highway near McLeod Ave.
Four suspects—one reportedly armed with bear spray—stole liquor and assaulted a security guard with a bottle.
The guard was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.