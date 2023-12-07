Security guard stabbed during robbery: Winnipeg police

A store security guard was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed during a robbery in Winnipeg’s downtown area.

The investigation began around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, when the Winnipeg Police Service was called to the 200 block of Portage Avenue for the report of a stabbing during a commercial robbery.

Officers went to the scene and found the victim – a 23-year-old loss prevention officer – at a nearby business. He was given medical assistance before being taken to the hospital in stable condition with an upper-body injury.

Police note that the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

With some help from the public, officers found the suspect at the intersection of Main Street and the Disraeli Freeway. After a short chase, he was arrested. Police found the discarded weapon nearby and took it in as evidence.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with the condition of a release order. He was taken into custody.