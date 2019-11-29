WINNIPEG -- A 34-year-old Calgary resident is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged illegal importation of tobacco products into Manitoba.

The province said Manitoba Finance’s Taxation Special Investigations Unit recently worked with Ontario authorities to stop and search a westbound semi-truck.

The search resulted in the seizure of more than one million contraband cigarettes.

A news release from the province stated Manitoba stood to lose $318,000 in tax revenue if the cigarettes had made it to the black market.

Authorities also seized over 20 kilograms of illegal cannabis.

The person was charged with multiple offences under the Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act, The Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act, and the Criminal Code, the province said.

The suspect may face a fine between $1,000 and $10,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment, as well as a potential triple tax penalty of $954,000.