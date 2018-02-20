Former premier Greg Selinger is stepping down as MLA for St. Boniface after all.

A week ago NDP leader Wab Kinew asked Selinger to resign in the wake of the Stan Struthers scandal and Selinger refused.

Now in a news release Selinger says he is leaving politics March 7.

Selinger suggests he is sorry for being a distraction, taking away from the women’s allegations.

“The focus properly should have been on hearing their voices. It wasn’t and I want to apologize for contributing to that,” said Selinger.

Several women have come forward alleging unwanted touching by Struthers when he was cabinet minister under Selinger. Some of them claim their complaints fell on deaf ears within the party.

Selinger apologized last week that the alleged conduct happened under his watch.