Selkirk RCMP looking for missing woman

RCMP in Selkirk are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 30-year-old woman.

Officers received the missing persons report on Sept. 22. The family of Sanije Elizabeth Sefa last spoke with her in August. Police say she has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators believe Sefa is in the City of Winnipeg.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.