WINNIPEG -- A semi-truck transporting hazardous materials rolled over near Falcon Lake early Thursday morning.

Falcon Beach RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 1 near Falcon Lake.

Officers said a semi rolled and was blocking the westbound lanes. The local fire department was called in to assist due to the hazardous materials.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Around 10:30 a.m. RCMP said crews began moving the semi, and expected roads to reopen shortly.

Mounties did not say what led to the crash but did say the investigation is ongoing.