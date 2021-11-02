Semi rollover shuts down section of Trans-Canada Highway

WINNIPEG -

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed on Tuesday morning after a semi rolled over on the highway.

Manitoba RCMP officers were called to the incident just before 6:30 a.m.

Mounties note the semi is on its side in the south ditch and blocking traffic.

Officers investigated and determined that the driver of the semi may have been cut off, and when they stepped on the brakes, the semi rolled.

No one was hurt.

The eastbound lanes of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 1 in Portage la Prairie are closed between Provincial Road (PR) 240 and Yellowquill Trail.

A detour is in effect and police remain on scene.