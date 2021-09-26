Sens down Jets 3-2 in NHL pre-season
WINNIPEG -- Shane Pinto scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season action Sunday.
Pinto weaved around the ice before firing the puck low past Jets goalie Eric Comrie.
Ottawa forward Alex Formenton had tied the game 2-2 at 12:17 of the third period with a low shot from inside the circle. Formenton also assisted on Pinto's game-winner.
Anton Forsberg started in Ottawa's net and stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced in just over 30 minutes of ice time. Filip Gustavsson got his turn and made 14 saves the rest of the way.
Comrie made 24 saves for the Jets.
The Senators opened the scoring in the first with a slick goal by rookie Ridly Greig. The native of Lethbridge, Alta., slid the puck between his skates, kicked it to his stick and then sent a backhand shot past Comrie at 11:30 of the first.
Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois replied with a power-play goal with 37 seconds left in the first to make it 1-1, but then had to leave the ice midway through the second because of Greig.
Greig cross-checked Dubois in the face and was handed a game misconduct. The Sens were assessed a five-minute penalty. Dubois returned for the third period.
Jets forward C.J. Suess scored at 2:13 of the second for the 2-1 lead in front of vaccinated and masked fans in attendance at the newly renamed Canada Life Centre.
Winnipeg was dinged for four penalties in the first period, including two in the opening five minutes, but Greig scored at even strength. He was the third of Ottawa's three first-round picks (28th overall) in the 2020 NHL draft.
Ottawa only registered one shot on goal in the middle frame and were outshot 23-15 after 40 minutes.
Winnipeg hosts Edmonton on Wednesday, while Ottawa is home to Toronto on the same night.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections
The centre-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany's national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Union bloc in a closely fought race.
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
Chinese government initiated dialogue to release two Michaels: Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says the Chinese government initiated the dialogue to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, noting that the U.S. did not make the freedom of the two Canadians a condition of the deferred prosecution agreement reached with Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' sashays home with 10 Tony Awards
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's hyperactive 2001 movie, won the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on a Sunday night when Broadway looked back to honour shows shuttered by COVID-19, mourn its fallen and also look forward to welcoming audiences again.
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to drummer
The Rolling Stones launched their pandemic-delayed "No Filter" tour Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis without their drummer of nearly six decades.
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message
The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message to Europe with a powerful performance from their youngest team in history.
Outcome uncertain as Japan's ruling party heads to vote on next PM
Japan's ruling party votes on Wednesday for the country's next prime minister in an election that has turned into the most unpredictable race since Shinzo Abe made a surprise comeback almost a decade ago, defeating a popular rival in a runoff.
3D-printed vaccine patch can offer painless, more effective immunization: study
A team of scientists have developed a 3D-printed vaccine patch as a painless way to immunize without the use of a needle while offering a better immune response, according to the study.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools
On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Chief Whitecap, Ernest Lindner and W.P. Bate Schools, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
-
'Worst crop since ‘88': Sask. farmers facing tough harvest
After scorching temperatures this past summer, farmers are wrapping up their harvest with the majority of them facing lower than expected yields.
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
Regina
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
-
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
-
Terry Fox Run gets equine twist in Balgonie
For more than 25 years a woman in Balgonie, Sask. has been hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer research around the Terry Fox Run, with a new twist on the event.
Calgary
-
Preseason games begin in Calgary as doctors, health experts continue to warn of capacity impacts
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will kick off their preseason campaigns Sunday, but it's action outside of the lines that many Albertan eyes are focused on.
-
Grizzly bear attack sends man to hospital
A man is in hospital after encountering a grizzly bear and her two cubs while hiking in Kananaskis country Sunday.
-
Grace Church forming relationships with Indigenous people after being targeted with red paint this summer
The staff at Grace Church Calgary held a steps toward truth, healing and reconciliation event on Sunday afternoon, lamenting about the nation’s history surrounding residential schools.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | New places for familiar councillors? More than new names to city's overhauled electoral wards
The redrawn boundaries attempt to better balance the population of each ward and shed the traditional numbering system for Indigenous ward names.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton's new Indigenous ward names, explained
The City of Edmonton's 12 wards have new Indigenous names and re-designed boundaries.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Nakota Isga
Nakota Isga has three candidates in the 2021 municipal election, including incumbent Andrew Knack.
Toronto
-
Toronto restaurant says it won't accept medical exemptions
A midtown Toronto restaurant says it will not accept unvaccinated guests inside, even if they have a medical exemption.
-
14-year-old boy dead after collision in East Gwillimbury, Ont.
A 14-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in East Gwillimbury Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 rates lower than expected due to public health measures: experts
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are lower than what many experts had expected by now, and while they point to a number of factors for the relative relief, they say now is not the time to ease up on those measures.
Montreal
-
Tampa Bay Rays announce sign of Montreal future coming in the MLB playoffs
Baseball fans in Montreal will want to look on a right field wall of Tropicana Field during the MLB playoffs when the Tampa Bay Rays play, as a new sign will feature future plans the team has to split regular season games.
-
Man found dead after shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough
A man was found dead with bullet wounds Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, September 26, 2021
The CTV Montreal News at 6 p.m. has been pre-empted due to NFL football. Watch the broadcast above.
Ottawa
-
School-aged kids make up largest portion of active COVID case in Ottawa
Approximately 35 per cent of the 474 active cases in Ottawa right now are in those under 19-years-old.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board has highest staff COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ottawa
The high vaccination rate comes as the Ottawa Catholic School Board prepares to approve a new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all staff, visitors and volunteers on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases in Ottawa up on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 79 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
Volunteers gather to build the Batchewana First Nation teaching lodge
A special structure is going up behind the Anishinabek Discovery Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. A group of volunteers gathered over the weekend to build a teaching lodge, which will serve as a centre for traditional learning.
-
'Honoring Our Children Journey' makes stop in Sudbury
Four females from a Saskatchewan First Nation passed through Sudbury on Sunday as they bike to Ottawa for their 'Honoring Our Children Journey.'
-
'Run around, get dirty and get really tired': Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart
Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart, Ont. is all about being out on the farm.
Atlantic
-
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
-
New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.
-
Mixed messaging as Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 in October
Nova Scotia is scheduled to move into Phase 5 of its recovery plan on October 4 if all goes according to plan.
Kitchener
-
‘It was much more tame than normal’: Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
Thousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.
-
Cambridge man runs 132 km to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation
A man from Cambridge ran 132 kilometres from Guelph to Goderich to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
-
Canadian Army Reserve training in Puslinch Township
About 40 Canadian Army Reserve soldiers from Guelph’s 11th Field Artillery Regiment have made a quarry in Puslinch Township their temporary training ground.
Vancouver
-
2 University of British Columbia students hit and killed by vehicle while walking on campus: RCMP
Police and emergency crews responded early Sunday morning to a serious crash at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.
-
Vancouver police introduce 'visor cards' to facilitate communication with deaf residents
A new Vancouver Police Department initiative aims to improve communication between police and people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
-
BC SPCA aims to 'free up space' with half-price adoption event
British Columbians who've been thinking about adopting a new pet can do so for half price this week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. extending cap on fees food delivery services can charge through year's end
The B.C. government has extended rules limiting the fees that food delivery companies can charge that were originally put in place to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BC Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal crash near Parksville
BC Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Mid-Island Friday night.
-
BC SPCA aims to 'free up space' with half-price adoption event
British Columbians who've been thinking about adopting a new pet can do so for half price this week.