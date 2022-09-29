Sentencing begins for Winnipeg man who admitted to fatally stabbing daughter

WINNIPEG -

The family of a three-year-old who was fatally stabbed by her father is asking a Winnipeg judge to apply the longest possible sentence for the man.

A sentencing hearing started this morning for a Frank Nausigimana, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his daughter, Jemimah Bunadalian.

The toddler's mother says in a victim impact statement that the events from last summer have changed her life forever.

Court has heard the toddler was found with two stab wounds while buckled in her car seat inside her mother's vehicle.

It also heard Nausigimana had a knife and forced himself into the mother's car, but she was able to escape.

The Crown is requesting he serve 19 years before being eligible for parole, as well as a no-contact order with the mother and her family, while the defence wants a 17-year sentence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.