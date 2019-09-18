The so-called second summer of 2019 in Manitoba is turning out to be one for the record books: Environment Canada said several communities broke records on Monday and Tuesday, from the border town of Emerson to the northern tourist hub of Churchill.

While the temperature in Winnipeg didn’t reach any new maximums, it was one of more than a dozen communities that broke a record for highest minimum temperature on Tuesday, including Brandon, Emerson, Gimli, Fisher Branch, Gretna, Pinawa, Roblin, and The Pas.

Other communities did break records for highest maximum temperatures.

On Monday, Swan River hit 32.1 C, breaking a recod of 30 C set in 1979; and Flin Flin reached 27.3 C, breaking the record of 26.7 C set in 1976. Norway House, Lynn Lake, Gretna, Grand Rapids and Berens River also broke records for highest temperature recorded on a September 16 on Monday.

On Tuesday, Dauphin reached 33 C, breaking a 32 C record set in 1989; and Churchill hit 24.0 degrees, breaking the old record of 23.3 C set in 1940. Record high temperatures were also felt on Tuesday in Berens River, Carberry, Fisher Branch, Gillam and Oak Point.