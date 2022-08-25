Serious assault sends man to hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police officers are investigating a serious assault in the Garden City area that sent a man to hospital in critical condition.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police received a report of an assault at a home in the Woodcrest Drive neighbourhood. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains in guarded condition.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident.

The investigation was then turned over to the Major Crimes Unit, which determined the accused was also involved in a residential break-in in the same neighbourhood on Sunday.

A man in his 30s has been charged with a number of offences. He was taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate.