WINNIPEG -- RCMP attended the scene of a serious crash near Selkirk involving a boat and a motorcycle.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near Highway 59 and Highway 4.

The intersection was closed until Sunday evening.

RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area.

Selkirk #rcmpmb are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision near #MBHwy59 & #MBHwy4. Please avoid the area. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 13, 2020

This is a developing story. More details to come.