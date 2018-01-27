

CTV Winnipeg





HelloFresh is recalling HelloFresh brand sesame seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on its website said several products containing the sesame seeds have been recalled including those contained in the Toasted Brown Rice Bowl meal.

The agency said the affected kits were sold online and delivered to customers on Jan. 9 and 10 in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Anyone who may have ingested the product and has become ill is advised to contact their doctor.

The CFIA said at this time there have been no reported illnesses.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis, according to the CFIA’s website.