WINNIPEG -- A family of seven on the York Landing First Nation has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Leroy Constant announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday and he confirmed the news to CTV News on Monday.

In the post, Constant said a "young family" of seven tested positive.

"I would like to send well wishes to the family that just received the news. Keep them in your prayers. Be kind to one another," Constant said in the post.

He said the family got COVID-19 after the mother went to the Winnipeg Health Region looking for medical attention.

He also noted there have been a lot of negative comments about the new cases. He said it is not the mother or family's fault that they came in contact with a positive case and it's not the fault of the First Nation for not having adequate health care in the north.

"Remember, We are all in this together. We all have a part to play. There is no “I” in team. All of our staff are working hard to ensure that everyone is looked after."

