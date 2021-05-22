WINNIPEG -- Health officials are warning Manitobans about several potential COVID-19 exposures, with the majority happening on Winnipeg Transit.

A number of routes have been impacted including:

· Route 18, a case took the bus on May 12 from Main and Inkster at 4:50 p.m. and went to Westbound Graham and Edmonton around 5:15 p.m. The case then took route 33 around 7 p.m. from Westbound Graham and Edmonton to Westbound Jefferson and Marnie at 7:50 p.m.;

· On May 13, the province said someone took route 15 on Eastbound Mountain and Power at 12 p.m. and went to Portage and Vaughan at 12:30 p.m. They then transferred to route 24 from Westbound Portage and Colony to Unicity terminal at Portage at 1:15 p.m. Later that day they took route 21 from Eastbound Unicity on Portage to Portage and Colony between 6:35 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. They then transferred to route 15 at Portage and Vaughn at 7:15 p.m. and took the bus until Powers and Mountain at 7:35 p.m.;

· On May 14, a case took the Blueline route from the Osborne Terminal to Beaumont Station at 7 a.m. and then took route 677 to Rothwell Road at 7:20 a.m. The same two routes were taken from the same locations later in the day between 4:52 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.;

· One case took transit between May 10 and 13 on two different routes. On May 10 they took route 11 from Eastbound Portage and Clifton to Eastbound Portage and Donald at 5:10 p.m. They then took route 19 from Donald to Archibald and Elizabeth at 5:30 p.m. The next day they took route 19 from Archibald and Elizabeth to Portage and Donald at 10:45 a.m. and then route 11 from Donald to Portage and Clifton. The following day the same routes were taken from the same locations starting with route 19 at 10:20 a.m. and then route 11 at 11:15 a.m., then route 11 was taken again at 5:10 p.m. and route 19 at 5:30 p.m. The last day, May 13, the case took route 11 from Portage and Clifton to Portage and Donald at 1:20 p.m. and then route 19 from Donald to Archibald and Elizabeth at 1:40 p.m.;

· On May 11, another case took route 11 from Portage and Donald to Rothesay and Sutton between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.;

· On May 12 ad 13, someone took route 33 from Mapleglen and Sheppard to Graham and Hargrave between 6:20 a.m. and 6:50 a.m.;

· On May 17, a case took route 29 from Stafford and Corydon to Portage and Sherbrooke at 12 p.m.; and

· On May 14, someone took route 47 from Pembina and Adamar North to Northbound Main and Pioneer at 10 a.m. and then transferred to route 18 and went to McPhillips and Stardust. The same person took those two routes again later in the day in the reverse direction starting at 4:15 p.m. The next day on May 15, the person took route 47 at 1 p.m. from the same location and then transferred onto route 18 to go to McPhillips and Stardust. They then took route 18 around 6:15 p.m. from McPhillips and Leila to Pembina and Manahan.

The other exposure happened in Flin Flon, Man. The exposure happened on three different days at the Co-op located at 100 Highway 10A.

The exposures occured on May 14 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., May 15 between 11:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. and May 16 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If anyone was at any of these locations in either Winnipeg or Flin Flon during the times indicated, they are told by health officials to monitor for symptoms and, if symptoms do develop, they are told to self-isolate and seek testing.