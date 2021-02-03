WINNIPEG -- Slippery road conditions left several semi-trucks in the ditch along Highway 75 on Wednesday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers from the St. Pierre Jolys detachment received reports that several semi-trucks had hit the ditch due to "very icy road conditions."

Video captured by a CTV News viewer shows a long line-up of vehicles along the highway about two kilometres before Ste. Agathe, with at least three semi-trucks that appear to have slid off the road.

Multiple emergency crews were on the scene. Mounties told CTV News no one was injured, though Morris and St. Pierre Jolys officers stayed on the scene to help with traffic while the vehicles were towed out.