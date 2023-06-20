Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Interlake region
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in several communities in Manitoba’s Interlake region.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning at 2:12 p.m. for the communities of Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing golf ball sized hail, rainfall in excess of 75 mm. and wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h,” the warning reads.
ECCC says the line of storms is stretching from Mulvhill to Fisher Bay and was moving northeast at 20 km/h. People are told to take cover if threatening weather approaches.
Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued in Berens River, Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky
A 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
Regina mayor claims substance abuse a main issue, after tent encampment appears at city hall
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters claims a tent city that has formed in front of city hall is more about substance abuse issues, not housing availability.
Highway 10 west of Fort Qu'Appelle closed after 'serious' crash
Highway 10 southwest of Fort Qu’Appelle is currently blocked following a serious crash, RCMP say.
'Nonexistent' run game, 'inexcusable' kick return among criticisms from Wes Cates following Riders' first loss
The Saskatchewan Roughriders were unexpectedly upbeat following their 45-27 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 16.
Rare Video: Before his PGA days, Nick Taylor tees off in Saskatchewan
When Nick Taylor sunk the winning putt to become the first Canadian to win the PGA Canadian Open in 69 years, he instantly became a Canadian Golf icon.
61-year-old charged after allegedly filming teen in changing room: Saskatoon Police
A 61-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly filming a 14-year-old in a clothing changing room.
Leaked email reveals operating room closures at Saskatchewan's largest hospital
Operating rooms at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital are closed for six days in June, according to an internal email sent to Saskatoon surgeons. A health-care worker CTV News spoke to said this is the first time they’ve seen such extensive closure to operating rooms.
Acquaintance of triple murder suspect alerted police that he escaped Sudbury Jail
It was around dinnertime Saturday when the Greater Sudbury Police Service learned that an inmate at the Sudbury Jail escaped.
Southern Ont. suspect charged with two counts of murder in Wiikwemkoong slayings
Three people, including a 19-year-old Toronto man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wiikwemkoong that left two dead and one injured, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.
'Had to swim to get my horses': Alta. woman recounts how family left home on a boat after flood
Chantal Bustard's property in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton flooded within an hour on Monday.
‘Those eggs have been activated’: Mosquitoes will soon emerge in Edmonton after all the rain
The recent rainfall has filled many temporary water bodies and ditches around the city creating the perfect conditions for mosquitoes.
Whitecourt declares state of local emergency due to flooding, issues evacuation orders
The Town of Whitecourt, approximately 180 km northwest of Edmonton, has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding.
Doug Ford reveals who he's voting for in Toronto mayoral election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revealed the mayoral candidate in Toronto he’s planning to vote for next week.
Ontario’s summer forecast was just revealed
Ontario's summer seasonal forecast was just released by the national weather agency.
Driver caught allegedly going 223 km/ hour on Toronto road
A driver is facing a slew of charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was caught going over 200 kilometres an hour in Toronto.
A decade later, Calgarians' memories of the 2013 flood remain close to the surface
In June 2013, when the city warned Bowness residents a flood was coming, Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.
Teens face dozens of charges after allegedly terrorizing southeast Calgary communities with airsoft guns
Police have laid 42 assault- and weapons-related charges against a trio of teenagers.
BREAKING | Man dead in workplace accident outside Calgary
A 43-year-old man has died following a workplace accident southwest of Calgary, emergency responders have confirmed to CTV News.
Police need access to less lethal weapons: coroner's report on Repentigny killing
A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a town northeast of Montreal recommends the municipal force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons.
Quebec wildfires: Evacuations ordered in western Quebec city of Val-d'Or
Residents of three rural areas of Val-d'Or, Que., in the province's northwest, have been ordered to evacuate because of an encroaching wildfire.
Black, disabled Laval man wins third decision against police
Pradel Content is a Black man with a disability from Laval, Que., and he has won a third legal victory against two Laval police (SPL) officers he accused of racial profiling him in 2018.
Bear spotted in Kanata prompts 5 schools to shelter in place briefly
Students and staff at five schools in Kanata were told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after a black bear was spotted in the area.
Ontario is taking the public sector to court today. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government’s appeal of a court ruling that struck down Bill 124—a controversial piece of legislation that capped public sector wages for a period of three years—begins on Tuesday.
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
Salvaging memories: wildfire victims get assistance retrieving items from burned homes
Some Haligonians who lost their homes in the wildfires are retrieving a few precious mementos, thanks to the work and guidance of a charitable organization that specializes in sifting through the ashes of burned out properties.
Hearing underway for Guelph Police officer Const. Corey McArthur
A hearing is underway for suspended Guelph Police officer Corey Mcarthur, who is appealing a decision that he must resign or be fired from the force.
Six-year-old Guelph student left behind during field trip
The mother of a six-year-old Guelph student is speaking out after her son went to the washroom before getting on the bus for a school-wide trip but later realizing, the bus left without him.
OPP charge 14-year-old with arson after vehicle fire
A 14-year-old from the Township of Wellington North has been charged with arson after reports of a vehicle fire in a field off of Sligo Road East.
'Rest stop piggy' rescued from side of northern B.C. highway
No one knows exactly how a pig ended up at a rest stop on the side of the highway in northern B.C., where she survived mainly by sauntering up to strangers' cars and soliciting snacks before being rescued.
3 thefts of running, unlocked cars reported in Surrey: RCMP
Recent thefts of vehicles left running and unlocked in Surrey have prompted a warning from police.
Are you being 'botfished'? A cybersecurity expert's advise for how to spot an AI dating scam
Robert Falzdon of Software Technologies Inc. Canada joined CTV Morning Live on Tuesday to warn people about increasing rates of so-called “botfishing.”
NEW | Victoria cycling charity's custom cargo e-bike stolen in brazen theft
A Victoria charity that promotes cycling in the B.C. capital is searching for its prized electric cargo bike after it was stolen from outside the non-profit group's office on Tuesday.
B.C. provides $375K to Victoria immigrant and refugee counselling centre
The British Columbia government is expanding access to free and affordable mental-health services for immigrant and refugee families on Vancouver Island.
Victoria police seek to ID man prowling, entering home in Fernwood
Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify a man involved in a pair of early-morning incidents in the city's Fernwood neighbourhood.