WINNIPEG -- Shared Health is seeing a lot of interest already in jobs at Manitoba’s new immunization clinics.

Shared Health said since the clinic positions were posted last week, approximately 2,000 applications have been received for the five different roles.

The positions include clinic managers, immunization clinical leaders, immunization team members, clinic navigators, and post-immunization observation team members. The province has encouraged retired doctors, nurses and other health professionals, as well as medical and nursing students to apply.

The province has partnered with Red River College for a new micro-credential course, which is mandatory upon being hired. Shared Health said hiring efforts are being focused on those requiring the additional training from the college to ensure they can be registered for the course.

Manitoba is expected to receive 228,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of March 2021, which is enough to provide more than 100,000 with two doses. The province said as more vaccines are delivered, teams of people will be needed across the Manitoba for the immunization campaign, which is expected to last for months.

Shared Health said hiring efforts for the other roles have commenced. As of Thursday, 191 people had been hired in a variety of roles. Shared Health didn’t say how many positions are being filled in total.