WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday.

This brings the death toll to 547.

Of the new deaths, five are from the Southern Health Region, including a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s connected to the Morris General Hospital outbreak, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at the Salem Home, and a man in his 90s.

Three deaths are from the Winnipeg area, a woman in her 60s and two women in their 90s, one linked to the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg and the other connected to the Charleswood Care Centre.

Manitoba also added 350 new cases, pushing the total since March to 22,397.

The test positivity rate is 13.6 per cent in Manitoba and 13.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg had the most cases on Friday with 133, while 89 came from the Northern Health Region, 57 from the Southern Health Region, 40 in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and 31 from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There are 5,602 active cases and 16,248 people have recovered.

Manitoba has 305 people in hospital, with 43 in intensive care.

On Thursday, 2,167 tests were performed bringing the total to 398,970 since early February.