WINNIPEG -- Shared Health is looking for additional healthcare workers to help in the fight against COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, made the announcement on Monday, saying there are a variety of roles to fill in the province.

"Across the province, compassionate and caring individuals have stepped up to ensure we are able to continue offering the services and support needed by those most vulnerable in our community but we need additional help," said Siragusa in a news release.

Shared Health said there is an "immediate need" for nurses and healthcare aides at personal care homes, but there are other opportunities available such as testing sites, contact tracing, and call centres.

People in all healthcare disciplines are asked to apply, which includes current and former nurses and people with similar training, such as:

• Nurses;

• Healthcare aides;

• Dietitians;

• Spiritual health providers;

• Occupational Therapists;

• Recreation staff;

• Physiotherapists;

• Speech-language pathologists;

• Social Workers;

• Assistants;

• Clinical Nutritionists; and

• Clinical Assistants.

"These are unprecedented times and we are appealing to everyone who has chosen a career in caring to consider how they can help," said Siragusa.

Shared Health said safety protocols are in place to protect workers.

CTV News has reached out to Shared Health for additional comments.