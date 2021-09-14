Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decades

WINNIPEG -

The boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.

Winnipeg's drinking water comes from Shoal Lake, but those who live in the area have not had clean drinking water. Shoal Lake 40 has had a boil water advisory in effect since 1997, but that is about to change.

Federal Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal said on Tuesday an announcement will be coming on Wednesday.

This comes after the completion of a new water treatment in the community.

CTV News will bring more details on Wednesday as they become available.