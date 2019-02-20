

CTV Winnipeg





Shoppers Drug Mart locations will no longer stay open 24 hours in Winnipeg, due to low demand.

All current 24-hour stores will instead open from 8 a.m. to midnight.

According to a public relations representative for the chain, the decision to reduce hours was made because it’s impractical to have 24-hour stores when there isn’t much after-hours demand.

Two locations, at Southdale Square and the corner of Mountain Avenue and McPhillips Street, have already reduced their hours; the store on Pembina Highway at South Park Drive will make the change on Feb. 25; and locations in Osborne Village and Silver Heights will transition on April 22.