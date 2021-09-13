'Significant quantity' of stolen methadone poses overdose risk: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg -

Winnipeg police are calling on the public for information after a large amount of methadone was stolen from the North End.

Police said the robbery in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue was reported to them Monday at about 2:45 p.m.

Officers said no one was hurt in the robbery, but a significant quantity of methadone was stolen. Police said the amount poses a risk to the community in potential overdoses. The drug was in a litre-sized bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police says anyone who finds the bottle should call 911.