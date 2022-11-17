Silver Alert issued for man last seen Wednesday evening in Charleswood

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for Peter Krawchuk.

Krawchuk, 76, was last seen Wednesday in the Charleswood area of Winnipeg at around 6 p.m.. In a news release issued early Thursday, police said he may be driving a gray, 4-door 2009 Lexus ES 350. The vehicle bears the Manitoba licence plate GNT 425.

Krawchuk is five feet, six inches in height with a medium build and short grey-white hair. He was last seen wearing a red velour fleece jacket and black sweat pants.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned for Krawchuk’s well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

The Winnipeg Police Service activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person is reported as missing.