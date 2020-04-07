Loaded Hash Brown Waffles

2 cup shredded russet potatoes, drained

½ diced salami

½ diced tomato

½ grated old Cheddar

¼ cup green onions, chopped

2 large eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce

½ teaspoon black pepper

Preheat waffle iron. Mix all ingredients together. Add ½ cup of mixture to waffle iron. Spread evenly. Cook for six minutes. Keep waffles warm in a 250F oven. Serve with sour cream and chives.

Supplied photo of loaded hash brown waffles.

Spicy Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

1 cup brown sugar

¼ orange juice

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons Tabasco

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of ground gloves

Mix all ingredients together until sugar dissolves. Prepare ham by scoring the outside to create a checkered pattern. Wrap ham in foil, place in roasting pan with 2 cups of water in the bottom. Bake in a 325F oven for one hour. Remove ham from oven, remove the foil and generously baste with glaze. Return to oven for 30 minutes, basting twice. Reserve some glaze to serve with the ham.

Supplied photo of spicy brown sugar glazed ham.

Lemon Pudding Cake

The recipe is from from www.getcracking.ca

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

1 ½ cups milk

¼ cup butter, melted

4 eggs, separated

1 tbsp finely grated lemon rind, about rind of 1 lemon

½ cup lemon juice, (juice from about 2 lemons, depending on size)

In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup (250 mL) sugar with flour and salt.

In a separate large bowl, whisk milk, butter and egg yolks. Stir milk mixture into flour mixture. Whisk in lemon rind and juice. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Add remaining ¼ cup (50 mL) sugar, 1 tbsp (15 mL) at a time, until stiff but still moist peaks form.

Fold beaten whites into lemon mixture to ensure the batter stays light and fluffy.

Scrape mixture into a greased 8-inch (2 L) square glass baking dish. Place glass baking dish in a larger shallow pan. Pour in enough hot water to come halfway up sides of glass baking dish. Bake in 325°F (180°C) oven until cake is light golden, fluffy and springs back when touched lightly in center, about 35 minutes. Remove from water bath and let glass baking dish cool on a rack for 10 minutes.

Spoon into serving dishes. Garnish with whipped cream.