

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a single punch killed a 66-year-old man on Saturday during a dispute between neighbours in the Tyndall Park area over a boat being backed into a garage.

“A single punch can have devastating consequences,” said Cont. Jay Murray from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The incident took place in a back lane near Burrows Avenue and Albina Way. Police went to the scene around noon and found an injured man and a suspect.

The suspect was brought into custody, and the man, who has been identified as Calvin Chan, was taken to hospital where he died hours later.

Investigators said Chan, along with another neighbour, were trying to back a boat into a garage, when the suspect tried to drive through the back lane. Police allege an argument broke out and the victim was punched, which resulted in a serious injury.

“I think every homicide is upsetting and I try to find an example of a homicide that can’t be prevented, I think most homicides can be prevented, but this one feels especially senseless. It easily could have been prevented,” Murray said.

Murray said there was somewhat of a history between the victim and suspect and they may not have liked it each other.

Dennis Lloyd Jr. Penner, 24, has been charged with manslaughter. He is in custody.

“You look at what the ramifications of this are, it’s devastating consequences,” Murray said.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.