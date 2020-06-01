WINNIPEG -- A large sinkhole near Winnipeg’s Leila North neighbourhood has forced road closures in the area.

The sinkhole is located on McPhillips Streets, near Leila Avenue.

According to the City of Winnipeg, one southbound lane on McPhillips is closed, and city crews have put up barricades around the sinkhole.

The city said it will assess the road to determine necessary repairs, and will fix the damage as soon as possible..