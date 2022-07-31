Six people taken to hospital after St. Vital collision

At least three people are in hospital after emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of St. Mary's Road and Essex Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says paramedics at the scene assessed and transported three patients to hospital in unstable condition, and three in stable condition.

The Winnipeg Police duty office has no further details at this time.

